Fried chicken fans on the Wirral are in for a treat, as KFC is set to open a brand-new restaurant in Moreton town centre

Opening Saturday, 20th September, the restaurant brings 40 new jobs to the local area and is part of the company’s wider £1.5 billion investment plan across the UK and Ireland. The new restaurant will offer KFC’s full menu, including limited-time items such as the Dirty Lou Burger and Dirty Loaded Fries, and features a modern interior design with seating for 46 guests.

Six digital self-order kiosks will provide quick ordering for those on the go, while the site also includes on-site parking and a designated waiting area for delivery drivers – all designed to enhance convenience for customers and staff.

The opening creates 40 new jobs in the area, with a range of roles including Team Member, Team Leader, and management positions still available. In line with KFC’s community initiatives, the Moreton restaurant will also take part in the company’s food donation programme, redistributing surplus food to people in need via charity partner FareShare.

Tom Reid, Senior Acquisition Manager at KFC UK & Ireland, said: “The Wirral has always had a strong KFC fanbase, so we’re thrilled to be opening our doors in Moreton. We’re expanding right across the UK, and this opening is an exciting step for us here in the North West. With a talented new team ready to go, we can’t wait to welcome our first customers very soon.”

Alex Jones, Area Coach at Gastronomy, added: “We’ve been serving up KFC’s famous fried chicken for almost two decades, but we’ve never been more energised about the future. We’ve got big plans to bring KFC to more people around the country, and Moreton is the perfect next move for us.

“Our team has gone above and beyond to create a restaurant customers will love, and we’re looking forward to being part of the Moreton community.”

KFC Moreton becomes the 11th KFC restaurant in Merseyside and is part of the brand’s ambitious plan to open 500 new restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next decade, generating more than 7,000 new jobs.

This expansion follows the release of KFC’s first-ever Economic and Community Impact Report, published as part of its 60-year anniversary celebrations. The report found that KFC contributes over £1.1 billion annually to the UK economy – including £96 million in the North West – and supports over 4,500 jobs in the region.