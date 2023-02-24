Knowsley council leader slams ‘rumour mill’ that led to asylum protest violence

News bulletin: Knowsley council leader slams “misinformation”, vigil to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Liverpool ONE to keep Tourist Information Centre.

🔥 Knowsley Council's leader has condemned the "rumour mill" and "misinformation" swirling around asylum seekers housed at the Suites Hotel in Kirkby and demanded government action over conditions at the hotel. Council leader Cllr Graham Morgan made the comments in the aftermath of protests outside the hotel earlier this month which turned violent.

Fifteen arrestes were made following the angry protests on 10 February outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers, when missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was attacked by offenders and set alight.

One man, Jared Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, appeared in court charged with beating an emergency worker and violent disorder. The other 14 people were conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police enquiries.

Cllr Graham Morgan said the events that took place “no way represents the views of the majority of people in the borough.” He said he had spoken to many in the community who “like me are appalled by the actions of a minority of people.”

He also condemed “speculation” and “completely made up” stories on social media about young girls being offered alcohol and people hanging around schools, which added to the tension. He stated: “There is no evidence any of this happened, but sometimes people don’t let facts get in the way of a story.”

🇺🇦 Liverpool will mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a special vigil on February 24th. The vigil will start on the plaza of the Metropolitan Cathedral before continuing at Liverpool Cathedral. It will include speakers representing a range of faiths, a choir of Ukrainian singers and space to reflect.

