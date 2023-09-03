The lack of free to use toilets has become more apparent because the new M&S only has one loo.

We've all been there. There's nothing worse than getting caught short when you're out and about. Sometimes this issue is exacerbated with age or certain medical conditions. But where do you go when the lack of accessible public toilets in Liverpool has been branded a "disgrace” by some.

The recent closure of Church Street’s Marks and Spencer, has brought the issue to the fore. The Compton House store was the ‘go to’ place for many, with dozens of free, clean loos available.

Of course it is not the responsibility of retailers to ensure adequate numbers of public toilets, however as the recently opened M&S in Liverpool ONE now only features one loo, calls for more free public toilets in the city centre are increasing.

We’ve been on the streets of Liverpool to get your opinion on the paucity of free toilets and to get your tips of where to go if you’re caught short. Watch the video above for our full feature and more reactions.

Andrew tells us what he thinks of the lack of public loos

Andrew says he was told to use the toilets in John Lewis when he was waiting for a coach in Liverpool ONE bus station.

Mark says he goes to St Johns shopping centre if he’s caught short when he’s in town.

Billy says that the lack of public toilets is a “disgrace”.

Billy tells us what he thinks of the lack of public loos

Calls for public toilets aren’t only a recent phenomenon though, with TripAdvisor and Reddit threads going back years discussing the lack of loos in Liverpool.

And, the issue isn’t exclusive to Liverpool. A 2019 report titled ‘Taking the p***: The decline of the Great British Toilet’ noted that three in four people in the UK think there are not enough public toilets in their area.

Free toilets in Liverpool city centre, according to the Great British Toilet Map

*Please note, we have not included train station toilets where a ticket is required to gain access. Some of the toilets listed are intended for customer use only. Information about accessible facilities was not available for some toilets listed.

Albert Dock Public toilet. Opening hours unavailable. Accessible toilet available.

The Bluecoat, School Lane - open 11.00 to 5.00pm every day.

Central Library, William Brown Street - open 9.00am to 8.00pm Monday to Friday and 9.00am to 5.00pm Saturday.

FACT, Wood Street - 11.00am to 10.00pm every day.

John Lewis, Liverpool ONE - open 10.00am to 8.00pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 7.00pm Saturday and 11.00 to 5.00pm Sunday.

Liverpool Lime Street Station - open 3.15am to 12.40am Monday to Friday, 3:15am to 12.35am Saturday and 7.00am to 12.30am Sunday. Radar key required for accessible toilet.

Maritime Museum - open 9.00am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday.

McDonalds, Lord Street - open 24 hours.

Metquarter, Whitechapel - open 9.30am to 6.00pm Monday to Saturday and 11.00am to 5.00pm Sunday. Accessible toilets.

Museum of Liverpool, Pier Head - open 10.00am to 5.00pm every day.

Walker Art Gallery, William Brown Street - open 10.00am to 5.00pm every day.

World Museum, William Brown Street - open 10.00am to 5.00pm every day.

Other toilets in Liverpool city centre