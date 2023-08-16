The city centre store has relocated from Church Street to a smaller venue in the former Debenhams building.

Marks and Spencer’s brand-new Liverpool ONE store opened for the first time on Tuesday morning as hundreds of people eagerly queued outside, but what do locals think of the venue?

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share their thoughts on the new shop, and two things were repeatedly mentioned. It seems that despite many loving the design and location, locals aren’t impressed with the much smaller cafe and the lack of toilets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rather than a traditional M&S cafe, the new store features the ‘Coffee Shop’ which is the first of its kind in the UK for the retailer.

The revamped menu includes a selection of freshly made sandwiches, freshly baked pastries, chilled drinks and selection of cakes, served ready to go so customers can decide to eat on the move, take back to the office, or sit down in the new dining area. However, the eatery has far less seating than the Church Street venue.

The other issue is the toilets, as the official M&S website states the store has ‘no toilets’ and ‘no baby changing facilities’. The store does have one toilet in the Coffee Shop, rather than the dozens of stalls the Church Street store had. Liverpool ONE does have customer toilets next to the Information Centre on Wall Street, however they cost 30p per visit.

The new-look coffee shop. Photo by M&S.

Local reaction

Pauline Jones said: “Going to miss the restaurant can’t believe they only have a small coffee shop.” She added that John Lewis’ restaurant was busy on Tuesday and said “everyone was heading there instead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edna Harkins added: “The coffee shop only has seating for 24. One toilet in the whole store, yes one and that is located in the coffee shop. I was told by M&S assistant that customers should use the Liverpool One pay to use toilets.”

The new coffee shop. Photo: M&S

Alison Tichy said: “Lovely looking store, just surprised at how small the cafe was!”

Achim Bonczek said: “Looks great.”

Robert Mcdermaid added: “Hit and miss to be honest! Bitterly disappointed there was no rotisserie, food hall generally OK. Menswear OK. Homeware very poky.”