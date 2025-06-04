Lady Anne Dodd applauds striking Liverpool sculpture designed by 10-year-old

A 10-year-old's creative vision to combat climate change, a Climate Action Vending Machine, has been transformed into a stunning sculpture in Liverpool, earning praise from Lady Anne Dodd.

A child's bold idea to fight climate change has been transformed into a striking public sculpture, thanks to a nationwide initiative by Cartoon Network Climate Champions, who invited children across the UK to share their creative ideas to help save the planet.

The winning concept - a Climate Action Vending Machine that that rewards recycling with fun prizes, such as toys, bus tickets, or school supplies, every time users insert empty bottles, cans or paper - is the imaginative brainchild of 10-year-old old Khalid.

The inspiring concept was brought to life by acclaimed Liverpool artist Faith Bebbington, who created the sculpture titled "The Climate Protector" from waste materials.

Khalid Ahmed and Faith Bebbington with winning sculpture made from waste materials. | Submitted

The artwork proudly sits atop a hand-crafted Climate Bench, made from sustainably sourced Matumi wood by local carpenter John Welsh.

The bench, nestled beneath the willow trees in Springfield Park opposite Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool provides a community space for reflection. After its time in the park, it will be moved to a more permanent location in the hospital grounds.

Climate Champions sculpture Faith, Jade, Khalid, Muhammad. | Submitted

The unveiling ceremony drew a crowd of supporters and celebrities, including Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones and Lady Anne Dodd, who applauded Khalid’s imagination and passion - and posed for pictures.

Faith Bebbington, Artist, commented: I really enjoyed bringing Khalid’s idea to life as a sculpture.

“His creativity and care for the planet inspired every part of the sculpture. I wanted ‘The Climate Protector’ to not only reflect his vision, but also to show how waste can be transformed into something powerful and positive. Art has the ability to spark conversation and inspire action—and that’s exactly what Khalid has done with his brilliant idea around tackling climate change."

Jade Jones, Olympic Taekwondo Champion, added: “It’s incredible to see a young mind like Khalid’s come up with such an innovative idea to tackle climate change. This project is a perfect example of how one idea, no matter how small, can make a big difference. I’m really proud to be here today to congratulate Khalid and support the next generation of changemakers.”