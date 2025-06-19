A landlord has been hit with fines totalling more than £12,000 after letting out rental properties across Liverpool without appropriate licenses.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballpark Property Limited pleaded guilty to eight offences under the Housing Act 2004 at a hearing held on June 12, at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Liverpool Council brought the charges to court as the company had failed to obtain the appropriate property licences at eight of their properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Liverpool’s Landlord Licensing scheme – known as Selective Licensing – all privately rented properties within the designated wards must be licensed by law. This allows the Council to ensure that rented homes meet minimum safety standards.

The local authority investigated Ballpark Property as the landlord had previously committed similar offences under Liverpool’s previous landlord licensing scheme, which ran from 2015 to 2020.

Liverpool Magistrates' Court. | Liverpool Council

Despite attempts to engage with the company during the investigation, Liverpool Council did not receive an adequate response and progressed with the prosecution.

In court, the company’s solicitors stated that the eight properties are now licensed under the current scheme but accepted that they had been managed without appropriate licences for a period and had a history of this offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge noted that the previous fine of £200 per property had failed to deter the company from committing this offence again and ordered them to pay £1,000 per property. Together with costs and victim surcharge, the penalty totalled £12,606.

Councillor Hetty Wood, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “We are committed to working alongside landlords to ensure rental properties in Liverpool are safe and well-managed.

“Our Landlord Licensing scheme plays a crucial role in ensuring that every rented home meets the required standards. Those that are in designated areas have a legal duty to sign up for the scheme.

“When landlords or letting agents fail to meet their legal obligations, as in this case, they should expect to face enforcement action.”