Plans to transform Lark Lane restaurant into aparthotel

Amended plans to transform the upper floors of an Indian restaurant on Lark Lane have been submitted to Liverpool City Council.

Mr Miah of the restaurant Taj is behind the scheme, which proposes transforming the site into a hotel with eight bedrooms.

The current proposal is preceded by an earlier application, including an extension, which was refused. The extension has now been scrapped.

A planning statement said that the proposed hotel is "intended to complement the restaurant whereby overnight guests would dine in the restaurant".

To facilitate the proposed change of use, some minor changes to the fenestration and doorways to the rear of the building are incorporated within the proposals.

Liverpool City Council will review the plans in due course.