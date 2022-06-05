The jibe came a day after the Prime Minister was jeered by some sections of the crowd at another Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Comedian Lee Mack entertains the crowd during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Southport comedian Lee Mack took aim at under fire Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday.

With Johnson watching on with his wife Carrie during the celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign, the Merseyside comic could not resist a reference to the Partygate scandal that has dogged the Prime Minister.

He told the crowds: "We are here right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace for the party of a lifetime. And I tell you what, finally you can say the words ‘party’ and ‘gate’ - and it’s a positive."

The crowd appeared to love Mack’s ribbing of the PM and responded with cheers and laughs.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson at the Platinum Jubilee concert. Image: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The joke came just one day after Johnson was booed and jeered when he arrived at another Platinum Jubilee celebration at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The PM is coming under increasing pressure to resign, including from his own Conservative Party, following “further revelations over the past week”, which saw the publication of the long-awaited Sue Gray Partygate report .

Although Mack’s joke landed well at the celebration, it was Her Majesty herself who brought the house down when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure - Paddington Bear.

Everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear was filmed having tea alongside the monarch, who revealed she shares Paddington’s love of marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.

The film was shown as the star-studded party in the shadow of Buckingham Palace began, and the Queen and her furry guest had a novel way of introducing the first act - tapping out the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You on China teacups.

Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor paid tribute to the monarch, who did not attend the party, before they took to the stage, describing her as an "incredible woman" and hinting at the Paddington moment saying she was a "very good sport".