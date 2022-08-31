Leroy Venner: Anfield murder suspect named

Mr Venner died after sustaining head injuries.

Detectives investigating the murder of Leroy Venner have charged a 43-year-old man.

At around 3pm on Wednesday 27 July, police were called to a house on Belmont Drive, Anfield following a report that Mr Venner had been found with head injuries. Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away from head injuries.

It is thought he was on the run after being charged with robbery offences. Merseyside Police issued a wanted appeal for Mr Venner back in January after he missed a court date.

A 60-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and the 60-year-old remains on conditional bail.

The 43-year-old has now been named as Kevin Spaine and he has been charged with murder. He will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court this morning, Wednesday 31 August.

