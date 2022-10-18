Lewis Capaldi announces UK tour including Liverpool show: how to buy tickets and presale details
Lewis Capaldi will embark on his 14-date UK arena tour in January 2023.
Lewis Capaldi has announced a UK arena tour which will stop at Liverpool. The multi-platinum certified artist Lewis Capaldi - who hails from Scotland - will play 14 shows across the UK and Ireland including Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.
The news is paired with the announcement of the Scottish singer’s brand new album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ which will be out May 19th 2023 on EMI Records.
The ‘Someone you Loved’ singer’s debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent was the biggest selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.
Speaking of the upcoming UK tour, Capaldi said: I’m ready… and so are the songs.” Here’s everything you need to know about the UK tour coming to Liverpool.
When and where is Lewis Capaldi playing in Liverpool?
Lewis Capaldi will embark on his UK arena tour in January 2023, stopping at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday, 19.
How to get tickets for Lewis Capaldi in Liverpool
Presale tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s UK arena tour will be available to buy on October, 26 2022 via Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets will be available to buy on October 28 via the Ticketmaster website.
Lewis Capaldi full UK & Ireland tour dates
JANUARY
Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena
Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena
Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live
Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena
Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY
Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena
Thu 2nd Exeter, Westpoint Arena
