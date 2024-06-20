Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a building where a recently exposed school is based have said they are ‘terrified’ and pleaded with people not to attack their property.

Independent secondary school, Life Wirral, hit the headlines this week following an undercover investigation by BBC Panorama. The shocking 30-minute documentary - Undercover School: Cruelty in the Classroom - appeared on television on June 17 and saw staff members at the school describe pupils as ‘thick’ and ‘retards’. Supposed to be a safe place for pupils aged 11-18 with special educational needs, staff members were recorded physically attacking students and using homophobic slurs.

According to the Department for Education, all pupils have now been removed from the school and Life Wirral says five staff members have been suspended. However, the documentary has caused mass outrage and the building where the school was located on Victoria Road in New Brighton has been targeted several times by vandals.

Despite the school being currently closed, a van donning its name and logo had its windows smashed and this has now been removed following a request by the couple who own the building housing the school. At least a dozen eggs were pelted at the walls and several windows while one window was smashed at the front with two smashed at the back. However the owners, who wish to remain anonymous due to threats made on social media, said they were unaware of the investigation and wanted to stress they had no connections to the school business.

The vandalised van before it was removed. Credit: Ed Barnes | Ed Barnes

They have now ramped up security on the building and are being supported by the New Brighton Coastal Community Team as well as Dan Davies, a high profile figure within the New Brighton community. The school sign has also been painted over to make it clear the building is not owned by Life Wirral.

The owners said they were under the impression it was a good school based on Ofsted reports and thought they were helping support vulnerable children, adding: “We were very proud of the fact we could give the premises over to facilitate that.” As the school taught vulnerable children, they can’t access the building while investigations take place and were only able to visit with notice when the school was operating.

The couple said they had felt on their own initially, adding: “It’s hard to feel angry against the people doing it. I understand the anger in the community.” They said they were disappointed they were not contacted by BBC Panorama before the documentary aired, adding: “I am terrified that future damage is going to be sustained or even worse.”