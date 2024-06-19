4 . Birkenhead Park School, Birkenhead, Wirral CH43

Published in January 2024, the Ofsted report for Birkenhead Park School states: "Pupils are growing ever more proud to attend Birkenhead Park School. There has been a turnaround in culture brought about by the new behaviour policy. Pupils have responded positively to the school’s higher expectations. They behave well and are developing strong learning habits. The school has strong ambitions for the academic achievement of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). It recognises that, for too long, pupils have not achieved well. The school has made positive changes to, for example, the curriculum. However, it is too soon to see the full impact that these have had on the quality of education that pupils receive." | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View