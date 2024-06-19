Forty-two schools in Liverpool and Merseyside currently ‘require improvement’, according to Ofsted.
Ofsted is the regulatory body for schools, providing institutions with ratings on a four-point scale, ranging from 'inadequate' to 'outstanding'. Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.
However, many parents look at inspection reports as a way to decide which school is best suited to their children, with reports providing an in-depth analysis of how the school operated during a one to two day visit.
We have scoured the ratings to find out which schools Ofsted believe to not be operating as well as they should be, with 42 schools across the region ranked 'requires improvement’ in 2024.
Below are all of the Merseyside primary and secondary schools currently* ranked as ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted. Did your child’s school make the list? *Ratings are correct as of June 19, 2024. Full inspection reports can be found here.
1. Abbot's Lea School, Woolton, Liverpool L25
Published in December 2021, the Ofsted report for Abbot's Lea School reads: "Leaders and governors have set out a clear and ambitious vision for the school. A
significant majority of staff share leaders’ and governors’ vision. They appreciate the
training and support that leaders provide so that they can do their jobs well.
However, a significant minority of staff do not support the changes that leaders have
made to how the school operates." | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
2. Alsop High School, Queens Drive, Liverpool L4
Published in July 2023, the Ofsted report for Alsop High School states: "Mostly, teachers have a secure subject knowledge. Leaders have set out the
teaching strategies that they want teachers to use. They have provided training on
these approaches. However, not all teachers use these methods well enough or
adapt their teaching to address misconceptions. Moreover, some teachers in some
subjects do not choose the most appropriate activities to deliver the knowledge they
want pupils to learn." | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
3. Bidston Village CofE Primary School, Prenton, Wirral CH43
Published in November 2023, the Ofsted report for Bidston Village CofE Primary School reads: “The school has high expectations of pupils’ achievement. However, in some areas of the curriculum, pupils do not achieve as well as they should. The school has recently refined some subject curriculums. Nevertheless, these new curriculums are in the early stages of delivery.” | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
4. Birkenhead Park School, Birkenhead, Wirral CH43
Published in January 2024, the Ofsted report for Birkenhead Park School states: "Pupils are growing ever more proud to attend Birkenhead Park School. There has
been a turnaround in culture brought about by the new behaviour policy. Pupils have
responded positively to the school’s higher expectations. They behave well and are
developing strong learning habits.
The school has strong ambitions for the academic achievement of all pupils,
including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). It
recognises that, for too long, pupils have not achieved well. The school has made
positive changes to, for example, the curriculum. However, it is too soon to see the
full impact that these have had on the quality of education that pupils receive." | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.