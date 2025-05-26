Live

LIVE: All the latest information on emergency incident at Liverpool's victory parade

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th May 2025, 22:03 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 23:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Liverpool is in shock after a car ploughed into the crowd during Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

Below is everything we know so far and all the latest reaction from the city and UK leaders.

LIVE: The latest information on the horrific incident at Liverpool's victory parade

23:22 BST

Please don't share footage of car ploughing into crowd at Liverpool FC victory parade

Please don't share footage of car ploughing into crowd at Liverpool FC victory parade

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool CouncilCllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council
Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council | Local TV

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/please-dont-share-footage-of-car-ploughing-into-crowd-at-liverpool-fc-victory-parade-5146700

23:19 BST

Liverpool parade incident latest: Four children among 27 taken to hospital

Four people including a child were lifted from beneath the car that ploughed into crowds in Liverpool city centre this evening (Monday, May 26), Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has said.

(left to right) North West Ambulance Service's Dave Kitchin, Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and Nick Searle, chief fire officer for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service during a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool, after a 53-year-old white British man was arrested after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade.(left to right) North West Ambulance Service's Dave Kitchin, Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and Nick Searle, chief fire officer for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service during a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool, after a 53-year-old white British man was arrested after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade.
(left to right) North West Ambulance Service's Dave Kitchin, Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and Nick Searle, chief fire officer for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service during a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool, after a 53-year-old white British man was arrested after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/four-children-among-27-taken-to-hospital-after-liverpool-parade-incident-5146699

23:05 BST

Liverpool parade incident has cast a 'very dark shadow' on joyous day

The leader of Liverpool City Council has spoken at a press conference following an “appalling” incident in Liverpool city centre.

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/liverpool-parade-incident-has-cast-a-very-dark-shadow-on-joyous-day-5146698

22:42 BST

Press conference Liverpool: What time will police give updates on parade incident casualties

Press conference Liverpool: What time will police give updates on parade incident casualties - after car drives into crowd at victory parade

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners paradePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/uk/press-conference-liverpool-what-time-will-updates-be-given-on-parade-incident-casualties-5146693

22:41 BST

It was horrible - witnesses relive moment car ploughed into crowd at Liverpool FC's victory parade

It was horrible - witnesses relive moment car ploughed into crowd at Liverpool FC's victory parade

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA WirePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/witnesses-relive-moment-car-ploughed-into-crowd-at-liverpool-fcs-victory-parade-5146697

22:28 BST

'Horrifying' videos shared after Liverpool parade incident

'Horrifying' videos shared after Liverpool parade incident

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/uk/liverpool-car-crash-parade-horrifying-videos-shared-on-social-media-after-car-ploughs-into-fans-5146673

22:26 BST

Everything we know about Liverpool parade incident - latest updates

Everything we know about Liverpool parade incident - latest updates

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA WirePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/uk/liverpool-parade-crash-everything-we-know-about-the-incident-and-the-arrest-5146679

22:20 BSTUpdated 22:22 BST

Witness relives moment car ploughed into the crowd at Liverpool FC victory parade

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners paradePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Matthew O’Carroll, 28, from Runcorn, saw the car approaching the top of Water Street.

He said: “We were walking up Water Street and approaching the top of the road and the vehicle came past a parked police van at a decent speed.

“People managed to get out of the way as he was beeping as he went through but as he went past, people were obviously very angry and so started running after the car.

“The back window of the car was already smashed.

“I thought that once it went past us, it was just someone that was trying to get away from something and would slow down when he got to more people.”

22:19 BST

NWAS have cleared the scene in Liverpool

NWAS have cleared the scene in Liverpool

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “North West Ambulance Service has now cleared the scene following the incident in Liverpool and will be updating on casualty numbers at a press conference scheduled for later tonight.

“Details of this will be announced shortly.”

22:18 BST

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “I would like to thank our amazing emergency services for their heroic actions this evening in Liverpool.

Wes StreetingWes Streeting
Wes Streeting | NW

“My heart goes out to everyone impacted in this horrible incident.

“My department is working with NHS England to keep across any developments for our NHS staff.”

22:15 BST

Liverpool City Council leader says victory parade incident “casts a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day”

Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson said the incident at the Liverpool Football Club victory parade “cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day”.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool CouncilCllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council
Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council | Local TV

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this appalling incident in the city centre.

“It has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day.

“We are working closely with Merseyside Police to support their investigation, and with other relevant organisations to make sure those affected get the appropriate support.”

22:11 BST

Leaders across UK condemn horrific incident at victory parade

Leaders across UK condemn horrific incident at victory parade

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/emergency-incident/leaders-across-the-uk-condemn-horrific-incident-at-liverpool-victory-parade-5146682

22:10 BST

53-year-old man arrested after car hits pedestrians on Water Street

53-year-old man arrested after car hits pedestrians on Water Street

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA WirePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic accident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parad: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/53-year-old-arrested-liverpool-parade-5146661

22:09 BST

Hospital bosses in Liverpool urge public to refrain from calling

Hospital bosses in Liverpool urge public to refrain from calling

Almost every bed at Doncaster Hospitals Trust occupied as many filled by patients fit to be discharged.Almost every bed at Doncaster Hospitals Trust occupied as many filled by patients fit to be discharged.
Almost every bed at Doncaster Hospitals Trust occupied as many filled by patients fit to be discharged.

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/hospital-bosses-in-liverpool-urge-public-to-refrain-from-calling-5146684

22:08 BST

13 devastating pics of emergency response in Liverpool after a car ploughs into the crowd at victory parade

13 devastating pics of emergency response in Liverpool after a car ploughs into the crowd at victory parade

Police and emergency personnel dealing with an incident near the Liver Building in Liverpool during the Premier League winners paradPolice and emergency personnel dealing with an incident near the Liver Building in Liverpool during the Premier League winners parad
Police and emergency personnel dealing with an incident near the Liver Building in Liverpool during the Premier League winners parad | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/emergency-response-in-liverpool-after-a-car-ploughs-into-the-crowd-at-victory-parade-5146674

22:07 BST

LFC issues statement after car hits pedestrians during victory parade

LFC issues statement after car hits pedestrians during victory parade

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic collision on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained: Danny Lawson/PA WirePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic collision on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic collision on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/liverpool-fc-issue-lfc-issues-statement-after-car-hits-pedestrians-during-victory-parade-5146664

22:07 BST

Prime Minister addresses "appalling" car incident in Liverpool

Prime Minister addresses "appalling" car incident in Liverpool

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic incident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners' paradePolice and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic incident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners' parade
Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic incident on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners' parade | PA

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/prime-minister-addresses-appalling-scenes-in-liverpool-5146657

22:05 BST

Man detained after car hits Liverpool pedestrians during LFC parade celebrations

A man has been detained after a vehicle hit “a number of pedestrians” in Liverpool, shortly after LFC’s parade bus arrived in the city centre.

Devastation in Liverpool after a car ploughed into the crowd at Liverpool Fc's victory paradeDevastation in Liverpool after a car ploughed into the crowd at Liverpool Fc's victory parade
Devastation in Liverpool after a car ploughed into the crowd at Liverpool Fc's victory parade | PA

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/news/man-detained-after-car-hits-liverpool-pedestrians-during-lfc-parade-5146645

Related topics:Liverpool FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice