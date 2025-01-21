We have used figures based on Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down residential burglaries in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from September 2023 to August 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in each neighbourhood.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Central & Islington, Liverpool In Central & Islington, there were 81.8 burglaries per 1,000 households.

Pier Head, Liverpool In the Pier Head area, there were 41.1 burglaries per 1,000 households.

Albert Dock & Queen's Dock, Liverpool In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 29.9 burglaries per 1,000 households.