Liverpool crime hotspots: The 17 worst areas in Liverpool for burglaries - latest police figures

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:32 BST

New figures show Liverpool's top 17 neighbourhoods for burglaries, based on the latest official police data.

We have used figures based on Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down residential burglaries in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from September 2023 to August 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in each neighbourhood.

- Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the LiverpoolWorld newsletter

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Join the conversation and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected] or [email protected].

In Central & Islington, there were 81.8 burglaries per 1,000 households.

1. Central & Islington, Liverpool

In Central & Islington, there were 81.8 burglaries per 1,000 households. | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

In the Pier Head area, there were 41.1 burglaries per 1,000 households.

2. Pier Head, Liverpool

In the Pier Head area, there were 41.1 burglaries per 1,000 households. | vichie81 - stock.adobe.com

In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 29.9 burglaries per 1,000 households.

3. Albert Dock & Queen's Dock, Liverpool

In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 29.9 burglaries per 1,000 households. | dudlajzov - stock.adobe.com

In the Fairfield West & Newsham Park area, there were 28.3 burglaries per 1,000 households.

4. Fairfield West & Newsham Park

In the Fairfield West & Newsham Park area, there were 28.3 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolMerseyside PoliceData
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice