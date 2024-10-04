I went to Liverpool’s abandoned asylum and got chased by a madman with a chainsaw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newsham Park Hospital - which was originally used as an orphanage - was built in 1874 and is regarded by as one of the UK’s most haunted abandoned asylums. Vacant for many years, rusted wheelchairs, trolleys, machinery and broken beds remain in its dilapidated dormitories.

Running as a hospital from 1954, the closure of Rainhill Lunatic Asylum in 1992 saw the Newsham Park site become an asylum before being shut down in 1997. The records of the patients who stayed there remain a secret, and will not be revealed for another 70-odd years.

The derelict site is spooky in its own right, with narrow passages leading into shadowy basements, and staircases descending into darkness, and numerous reports of paranormal sightings. But, it has just got even scarier, with terrifying mazes taking over the Victorian Grade II listed building.

Back for the second year, Newsham Scream Park has uncovered previously hidden parts of the building, and created four new scare mazes which promise to be ‘bigger, scarier and even more intense’ than ever before.

As a lover of Halloween, I headed to the grounds in Tuebrook to experience the scares for myself, taking a friend along for moral support. Lit up in red and blue, the abandoned building definitely felt eerie, with the angel statue at the entrance giving me the creeps (anyone else traumatised by the weeping angels episode of Doctor Who?). Once inside the courtyard, I began to feel a little more relaxed thanks to the fairy lights, bar, live music and food stalls.

The Horror Museum in the centre provided some pretty great selfie opportunities, with even more angel statues (help), blood-splattered hospital trolleys and a rusty walking frame reminding me I was in fact standing in a derelict asylum.

After a little bit of Dutch courage, we decided to tackle the scare mazes. This year’s offerings include The Mortuary, HUMANimal, The Priest Hood and Under the Bed and, while I’m going to keep the ins and outs a surprise, I can say expect a chainsaw, a hood, cages and rope. Newsham Scream Park is open from October 4 to November 2, with bookings available here.

To watch my experience at the spooky site and for a sneak peek into HUMANimal, watch the full video above or head to our TikTok page.