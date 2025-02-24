The African Caribbean Centre in Liverpool is opposing new school plans and calling for community support to save the vital space.

On Friday (February 21), Liverpool City Council revealed it would be considering a report for five council-owned parcels of land be made available for the new Eden Girls’ Leadership Academy which is part of the Star Academies Multi-Academy Trust (MAT). The report will be considered at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, February 25.

The school will have a Muslim faith designation, with potentially up to half of its pupils being Muslim, whilst pupils of all other faiths and none will also be welcomed into the school. Approved under the Department for Education’s Free Schools programme, Liverpool City Council is required to find a suitable site and says the school will bring a further 600 places to the city.

Three parcels of land, bordered by Upper Parliament Street, Mulgrave Street and Selborne Street, are currently occupied by the much-loved African Caribbean Centre and a car park used by Liverpool Women’s Hospital could also be moved.

Liverpool African Caribbean Centre. | African Caribbean Centre Liverpool via Change.org

The report explained how the locations had been decided upon. It said: “L8 currently has several faith-based schools but none of Muslim faith-based ethos. The Eden Girls school will provide school places for girls across the city including those from Muslim families and the opportunity for children to be educated closer to where they live thereby reducing commuting and contributing to sustainability objectives.”

Regarding the impact on the African Caribbean Centre, a spokesperson for Liverpool City Council noted that the report “further recommends that new facilities are developed to support the community” and said “discussions have already been held centre’s leaders”.

They continued: “Consultation will begin to determine how the community’s needs will be met and where the new facilities will be located, either on the existing site or nearby.”

However, the African Caribbean Centre has hit back and said it is now “under threat”. Posting on social media on Sunday (February 23), a spokesperson for the board stated: “Following a letter from the leader of Liverpool City Council on the 14th February, that contained an apology, the board then received an email with a proposal on 18th February.

“The email letter informed the board that the site, of the African Caribbean Centre, is the only recommendation, proposed to the Cabinet for Eden Girls School.

African Caribbean Centre, Liverpool. | Hugh Venables via Wikimedia

“Our community has been broad sided due to the lack of democratic process. Neither the African Caribbean Centre board nor the community has been consulted.”

They continued: “An emergency board meeting was called today, and the board will be attending the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday 25th at 5pm to strongly oppose the plans. The board is opposing this recommendation and needs the whole community’s support.”

A petition has now been started to “save” the heritage space, with more than 1,800 signatures. The African Caribbean Centre is also urging members of the public to attend the centre to sign the petition between 5.00pm and 7.00pm on Monday, February 24.

The L8 community has quickly rallied together in support of the centre, with one resident describing it as “a necessary part of life and the community”.

Another added: “ For years, this centre has been a vital part of our community, providing essential services, activities, and a safe space for people of all ages. From supporting local groups to offering social events and much needed resources, the Liverpool African Caribbean Centre plays a crucial role in our daily lives.

“Closing it would not only take away a cherished building but also leave many local residents without access to the support and opportunities they rely on. We urge Liverpool City Council to leave the building alone and explore alternative solutions elsewhere.”

A spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “As set out in the Cabinet report, if proposals are approved the council has committed to work with the trustees of the Caribbean Centre, as well as the wider community, to identify new community facilities.”