Liverpool Airport’s flagship pub and kitchen has reopened to passengers after a refurbishment.

The popular Kissing Gate pub and restaurant recently closed for refurbishment and has been extended as part of the airport’s extensive plans to serve increasing passenger numbers. Reopening to customers this morning (March 6), the spacious eatery is now back to serving its popular dishes and pre-flight tipples, with a fresh new look.

Speaking to LiverpoolWorld, a spokesperson for Liverpool Airport said: “The Kissing Gate Pub and Kitchen has long been a favourite of passengers here at the airport since it first opened a number of years ago but it was due for a refresh to create a brighter, more open feel to take advantage of the views across the main apron and beyond.”

The Kissing Gate, Liverpool Airport. | Liverpool Airport

The revamp is part of the airport’s food and beverage partner SSP’s £9m investment announced in 2023, which has so far delivered the Sable & Co restaurant and bar, the revamped Burger King, the Tap + Brew bar and Monty’s All Day Diner.

Existing venues such as Upper Crust and Starbucks will also be refreshed and extended, with the redevelopments expected to be completed ahead of the Summer 2025 season.