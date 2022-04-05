Liverpool airport agrees deal to open up new routes to Iceland and USA

The route with Icelandic airline PLAY will fly four times a week from John Lennon Airport.

Travellers will be able to fly directly from Liverpool to Reykjavik/Keflavik from November 2022 after Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) agreed a new deal with Icelandic low-cost airline PLAY.

The route will allow passengers from Liverpool to also enjoy connections to destinations in the USA, including New York, Boston, Washington and Orlando.

The service, which utilises the carrier’s fleet of brand-new Airbus aircraft, also offers the chance to book flights to PLAY’s transatlantic destinations via Reykjavik from as little as £149.99.

A spokesman for LJLA said the link would bring commerce in the opposite direction: “This will be another important link for the region’s visitor economy too.”

What has been said?

Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, said: “We look forward to welcoming passengers from the North West region and beyond, to help them on their journey to Iceland or to the USA.

“We are a no-frills airline, but with our reliable and affordable flights, PLAY’s passengers can spend their hard-earned money in their holiday destination, rather than on getting there.”

Paul Winfield, director of aviation development for Liverpool John Lennon Airport, commented: “Iceland is a destination which we know will prove popular with our passengers, along with the airline’s excellent connections to the USA.

“North America is one of the most popular destinations for North West consumers and it is great that passengers from across the region will soon be able to fly from Liverpool direct to Iceland and onward seamlessly to the USA.”

When are the flights?

Operations start on 4 November, 2022, with four weekly connections:-

Every Monday and Friday (Airbus):

Depart Liverpool: 10:50 - Arrive Reykjavik/Keflavik: 13:40

Depart Reykjavik/Keflavik: 07:00 - Arrive Liverpool: 09:30