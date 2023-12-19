Liverpool Airport issues Christmas flights update following Iceland volcano eruption
LJLA flies direct routes to Reykjavík–Keflavík, with connections to destinations in the USA.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has issued a travel update on flights following the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Monday night.
The airport struck a deal with Icelandic low-cost airline PLAY last year to fly directly from Liverpool to Reykjavík–Keflavík, with connections to destinations in the USA, including New York, Boston, Washington and Orlando.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When the Eyjafjallajökull volcano erupted in Iceland in 2010, it caused flight cancellations and travel chaos throughout the world due to a huge cloud of ash it spewed into the air.
The Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted just 26 miles away from Reykjavík–Keflavík Airport but, so far, the lava and ash cloud has not had a major effect on air travel. LJLA has one flight scheduled for Iceland this week, on Friday December 22, and it currently remains on schedule.
A spokesman for Liverpool Airport said: "We’re not expecting any disruption at present and the next flight on Friday is due to operate as per normal, but we always advise passengers to check with their airline in case of any updates nearer the time.”
Experts are unsure if the Fagradalsfjall eruption will last days or months but do not expect it to produce as much ash as the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010. Any travel disruption is expected to be confined to flights to and from Iceland.