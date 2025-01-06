Liverpool Airport issues snow warning after runway closure

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 09:23 GMT
Liverpool Airport is warning of flight delays due to heavy snow and ice.

Heavy snowfall brought disruption across large swathes of the UK on Sunday and the chaos continues today with dozens of schools forced to close, public transport services facing difficulties and airports warning of delays.

Liverpool Airport’s runway was temporarily closed on Sunday morning and officially reopened at around 1.00pm. Flights were delayed throughout the day and into the early hours of Monday morning and, despite the airport being open as normal, passengers are being warned of further delays.

The scene at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool on Sunday. Heavy overnight snow is causing disruption across the UK as the cold start to the new year continues.The scene at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool on Sunday. Heavy overnight snow is causing disruption across the UK as the cold start to the new year continues.
Sharing an update shortly after 7.00am on Monday (January 6), a spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “The airport is open, there may be some flight delays so please check with your airline and please allow plenty of journey time to and from the airport.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across Liverpool and Merseyside until 12.00pm, with further wintry showers expected this evening.

