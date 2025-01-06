Liverpool Airport issues snow warning after runway closure
Heavy snowfall brought disruption across large swathes of the UK on Sunday and the chaos continues today with dozens of schools forced to close, public transport services facing difficulties and airports warning of delays.
Liverpool Airport’s runway was temporarily closed on Sunday morning and officially reopened at around 1.00pm. Flights were delayed throughout the day and into the early hours of Monday morning and, despite the airport being open as normal, passengers are being warned of further delays.
Sharing an update shortly after 7.00am on Monday (January 6), a spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “The airport is open, there may be some flight delays so please check with your airline and please allow plenty of journey time to and from the airport.”
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across Liverpool and Merseyside until 12.00pm, with further wintry showers expected this evening.
