Liverpool Airport: The most popular holiday destinations for Scousers in 2025

Whether you want a glamorous getaway, a fun family holiday or a short city break, we've been at Liverpool John Lennon Airport to hear about their most popular destinations for 2025.

Robin Tudor, head of PR at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, told LiverpoolWorld: "We've got a number of new routes operating, so a bit of a mix. From city breaks, we've got Berlin, which you've not seen for a good few years. We've got Prague, which again is another destination we have had, and then it stopped, and now it's come back again.

“We've got an additional service over to Marrakesh. We've also got a new service running for the summer to Sharm el Sheikh into Egypt, which is probably the furthest destination directly that you can get to from here."

Some 5.1 million passengers moved through Liverpool John Lennon Airport in 2024, taking the airport beyond 5 million passengers for the first time since the pandemic and the highest number handled since 2011. This is an increase of 21% compared to 2023.

Robin said: "We've seen this kind of incremental growth. Some are new destinations, but a lot are just increasing the frequency, again to give consumers that little bit of extra flexibility."

Topping the list for a second consecutive year, Liverpool John Lennon Airport was once again named best in the UK, according to the annual survey by consumer champions Which?.

Robin added: "We've got bigger and better kinds of food and beverage areas going in the departure lounge and a change in security, and it's all about maintaining those really high standards that we've set.

“You know, we're really pleased with the reaction of passengers and their feedback to us about how much they enjoy flying from here. So we want to give them bigger and better facilities, and that's what we're putting in place."

The new facilities in the departure lounge include Monty's, an all-day diner with seating for almost 200 passengers, a newly expanded premium lounge that will be twice the size of the existing facility and an extension and upgraded design to the existing Kissing Gate pub and kitchen.