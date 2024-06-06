Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exciting new venue will feature fairground-inspired décor and nods to Liverpool landmarks.

A lively bar known for its fairground-inspired décor and social darts experience has announced it will be opening in Liverpool this summer.

Located at Chavasse Park, the new 11,000 sq ft venue is Flight Club’s 13th UK opening and will hold a total guest capacity of 350. Offering a ‘one-of-a-kind social experience’, the bar will spread over two floors, with two bars, a ground-floor outdoor terrace, a mezzanine seating area overlooking all the action below, and a huge first-floor balcony looking out towards the park.

Flight Club’s first venue opened in 2015 in Shoreditch, before expanding across the country. The darts franchise now has 20 venues across the UK, America and Australia, having been set up in 2012 by two founders who saw a group enjoying a game of darts in a pub in Devon. Housed in the unit previously held by Boujee, Flight Club Liverpool will offer a ‘revamped’ high-tech version of darts, featuring cameras, big screens and immersive games. An extensive lunch and dinner menu will also be available, featuring sourdough pizzas, burgers, loaded fries, wraps and small plates, alongside classic cocktails and cocktail slushies.

Quirky features at the new venue will include Flight Club’s iconic red Disco Phone Booth , a fairground carousel horse and an entire area dedicated to vintage porcelain dogs. Decked out in the company’s classic style, expect fairground-style signs, bold floral prints and Victorian-style paintings featuring nods to Liverpool landmarks.

Steve Moore, CEO and co-founder of Flight Club, said, “Liverpool is so well known for being an epic night out and has been on our hit list for years. We were so excited when the Liverpool ONE site came up – the location, terrace and views overlooking the park felt like the perfect fit, and now we’re finally getting ready to open our doors. We can’t wait to start welcoming everyone up to the throwline and showing the people of Liverpool what the Flight Club experience is about.”