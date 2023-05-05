The coronation of King Charles III has arrived and that means a three day weekend across the UK - but will it affect bin collections in Liverpool?

King Charles will be crowned inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, with a bank holiday set to take place on Monday, May 8. The three-day bank holiday weekend is in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with people across the country – including in Liverpool – celebrating with street parties and other events.

Due to the celebrations, plenty of waste will build up, so what does this mean for local bin collections? With the three-day bank holiday, people across the country can expect their bin collections to take longer than usual in some areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool coronation bank holiday bin collection

Liverpool City Council has confirmed that bin collections in the city will not be affected by the coronation bank holiday weekend. The council website states all bins and bags must be put out before 6.30am on your collection day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s when your bins will be collected in Liverpool over the King’s coronation weekend