Liverpool bin collections cancelled as snow covers the city

Liverpool City Council cancelled all of its residential bin collections on Tuesday morning (January 16) and snow covered the city.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Merseyside until 23.59 on Thursday (January 18), with travel disruption likely and the Met Office warning of a 'small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces'.

As a result of the wintry conditions, Liverpool City Council suspended bin collections across their patch on Tuesday. Issuing a statement on X, a spokesperson for the local authority said: "All residential (inc' bulky) waste collections have ceased due to health & safety concerns around the snow & ice.

"If your bin has not been collected, it will be tomorrow. This knock-on will mean Friday's collection will be on Saturday."