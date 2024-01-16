Liverpool bin collections cancelled as snow covers the city
Liverpool City Council cited health and safety concerns in the wintry conditions.
Liverpool City Council cancelled all of its residential bin collections on Tuesday morning (January 16) and snow covered the city.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place across Merseyside until 23.59 on Thursday (January 18), with travel disruption likely and the Met Office warning of a 'small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces'.
As a result of the wintry conditions, Liverpool City Council suspended bin collections across their patch on Tuesday. Issuing a statement on X, a spokesperson for the local authority said: "All residential (inc' bulky) waste collections have ceased due to health & safety concerns around the snow & ice.
"If your bin has not been collected, it will be tomorrow. This knock-on will mean Friday's collection will be on Saturday."
