It is the second Liverpool eatery to receive the worst possible rating in as many months.

A restaurant in Garston has been ordered to shape up after health inspectors gave it a damning safety rating.

The Spice Brasserie on St Mary’s Road has been given a food hygiene rating of zero after an inspection by Liverpool Council last month.

It is the second city venue in as many months to be slammed by the local authority for its standards. Koko Burger on Oakfield Road, Anfield, was given a similar mark in February.

According to the Food Standards Agency website, urgent improvement is necessary across all facets of The Spice Brasserie.

Spice Brasserie, Garston, Liverpool

It said that preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food was in immediate need of upgrading at the location that describes itself as providing classic Indian cuisine.

The Spice Brasserie website says, “classical Indian tradition will be observed and only natural ingredients incorporating fresh herbs and spices will be used in the preparation of our dishes”.

The local authority inspectors deemed that “urgent improvement” is necessary in the cleanliness and conditions of The Spice Brasserie’s facilities and building, including “having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control” to enable good food hygiene.

Food hygiene report

The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed major improvement was necessary in a number of area

Hygienic food handling

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Management of food safety

System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Inspection and reaction

The local authority inspection took place in March, with the FSA providing advice on how to achieve an improved rating.

Should The Spice Brasserie seek to appeal the decision, the business will first need to contact Liverpool Council for a breakdown of why the lowest rating possible was awarded.

If this is still felt to be wrong or unfair, management can appeal to the FSA in writing to challenge the decision. A right to reply will also be published on the FSA website alongside its rating.