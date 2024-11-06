Liverpool bus fares to stay at £2 despite national increase

Bus fares across the Liverpool City Region will remain at £2, despite a national increase.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said he is extending the £2 single bus fare cap until September 2025, ensuring that “everyone, no matter their income or background, can get to work, access education, or simply enjoy all that our region has to offer.”

The cap was introduced in September 2022 with funding from the region’s Bus Services Improvement Plan (BSIP) settlement, in an effort to tackle the cost of living crisis and encourage people to use bus services following the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for the existing cap on bus fares had been due to expire at the end of 2024 and, in last week’s Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ announced that a new £3 cap for single fares across England would come into force in January 2025.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

Mayor Rotheram said his decision to keep fares at £2 was part of his “commitment to keep bus fares in the region as low as possible” and “make clean, sustainable travel more accessible,” adding: “I’m proud to deliver on that commitment.”

“Nationally we’re currently operating in a really challenging financial context with the mess inherited from the previous government, but by saving the £2 cap we’re really demonstrating the power of devolution,” he said. “It gives us the freedom to take bold action, ensuring that the decisions we make are directly driven by the needs and priorities of the people who live here.

Mayor Rotheram added: “Going forward I’ll be looking at how fares will be structured to keep them as affordable as possible as we bring buses into public ownership.”

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].