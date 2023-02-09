The street boasts two cathedrals, the best loos in Liverpool and plenty of places to soak up the culture.

With a cathedral at either end, the aptly named Hope Street is also home to a theatre, an art deco concert hall and a pub boasting Liverpool's best loos. It's easy to see how it was once awarded the 'Best Street in the UK'.

We have your ultimate guide to the city's most optimistic road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surviving two World Wars, periods of recession and great hardship, Liverpool Cathedral is more than an iconic building. It's a vibrant, active place attracting visitors from all over the world. Designed by twenty-two-year-old Giles Gilbert Scott, who's also responsible for the iconically British red telephone box. Alongside works by a number of contemporary artists such as Tracey Emin, it regularly hosts multi-media installations.

Most Popular

If you live here, you might just know them as 'The Hope Street Suitcases’. Officially named ‘A Case History', the artwork was created by John King and went on display in 1998. Composed of coloured concrete suitcases, it's not only a nod to Liverpool's Port history, the bronze luggage tags carry the names of the notable individuals and institutions associated with the city.

'The Hope Street Suitcases’

Home to the UK's oldest continuing professional symphony orchestra. The Liverpool Philharmonic plays host to a packed program of concerts, talks and events. One of the UK's leading concert halls, it's the largest music organisation in the city. As well as the award-winning orchestra, you can catch classic films, standup and much more at the venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as places of worship and cultural venues, Hope Street is home to plenty of places to eat, drink and, most importantly, be merry. Just off to the side, the charming cobbled streets have not only played host to TV productions, but they're also home to a number of restaurants with casual and fine dining on offer. If all that overindulging has left you sleepy, you can always rest your head at Hope Street Hotel. The independent boutique hotel is even home to a spa which is sure to perk up the most tired traveller.

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms were built between 1898 and 1900 and no trip is complete without a visit to their famous gents' toilets – not a claim many pubs can make! The pub is also part of the city's rich musical history – Buddy Holly performed here, as did Paul McCartney. Locally known as The Phil, it was said to be one of John Lennon's favourite bars.

The Philharmonic Dining Rooms were built between 1898 and 1900

Winner of the RIBA Stirling Prize, the Everyman Theatre's mission is to use the power of theatre to inspire, entertain and nurture positive social change. The theatre's legendary rep company launched the careers of actors such as Julie Walters, Pete Postlethwaite and Bill Nighy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Known locally as Paddy's Wigwam, the Metropolitan Cathedral bookends Hope Street. Architects throughout the world were invited in 1960 to submit a design for a Catholic Cathedral for Liverpool. The striking design of the present place of worship is actually the fourth attempt – and the culmination of a story that stretches back over a century.