An ambitious plan for a ‘once-in-a-generation’ redevelopment of Liverpool Central station and the surrounding area is edging closer, with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority seeking architects to help draw up designs for the huge regeneration project.

The proposed scheme’s two main objectives are to provide a solution for ‘current capacity issues’ at one of the busiest rail stations in the country and to develop land and buildings around Renshaw Street, Bold Street, and Ranelagh Street to provide an ‘enhanced gateway’ to the city centre.

Liverpool’s subterranean Central station saw people enter and exit 11.4 million times in 2022-23, making the travel hub the busiest train station in the city. Liverpool Lime Street was the second busiest (11.1 million) and in third was Moorfields (5.1 million).

The LCRCA has put a £1m contract up for tender for consultants to draw up a new vision for the station and redevelopment of the surrounding area, with the aim of also improving links to the Knowledge Quarter, Baltic Triangle, and Fabric District. The deadline for submissions is Thursday 18 April and the contract is expected to be awarded in May.

The brief for the contract states: “The rail network and land regeneration of Liverpool Central Station and the surrounding area is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver significant change for both Liverpool City Centre and the wider Liverpool City Region.

“Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (“LCRCA”) is excited to be approaching the market to help it deliver an ambitious transport-led programme which will create multi-faceted regeneration opportunities that can redefine this key area of Liverpool’s city centre.

“LCRCA and its partners Liverpool City Council (“LCC”) are seeking to deliver transformational place-based regeneration using the redevelopment of Liverpool Central Station as a foundational catalyst.”

Liverpool Central station. Image: Google Street View

It is thought that the redevelopment of the station could also include plans to accommodate high speed trains following the government’s announcement to invest £12 billion in the Northern Powerhouse Rail project, which includes improved links between Liverpool and Manchester.