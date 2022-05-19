Liverpool is one of the cheapest cities to be a student in the UK, new study finds

Being a student isn’t cheap so it’s important to know where savings can be made - especially during a cost of living crisis that threatens to spiral out of control.
New analysis from tutoring experts Superprof shows that it costs £154.80 a week for the average student to live in Liverpool - ranking it as the eighth cheapest student city in the UK.
That figure includes rent (£110), taxi trips (£10), beer (£16), coffee (£5.80) and fast food (£13).
The news comes amidst a cost of living crisis that has seen energy bills rocket across the country, alongside rising food prices and student loan inflation.
A spokesperson for Superprof said: “Undoubtedly, students are always looking to save money whilst living on a budget.
“With the cost-of-living currently on the rise, it is now more important than ever for students to know how to manage their money effectively.
“This ranking offers a valuable guide for prospective students into where in the UK their loan will stretch the furthest.”
The study examined university locations across the UK, using data from Numbeo - the world’s largest cost of living database.
It found that Wolverhampton was the cheapest city in the UK for students with an average weekly spend of £120.90 and, not surprisingly, London was the most expensive with a weekly average of £224.
The top 10 cheapest student cities (weekly spend)
- Wolverhampton (£120.90)
- Derby (£133.80)
- Aberdeen (£134.90)
- Stoke-on-Trent (£141.90)
- Newcastle-upon-Tyne (£146.40)
- Gloucester (£152.40)
- Plymouth (£154.70)
- Liverpool (£154.80)
- Lancaster (£156.20)
- Bangor (£157.70)
One area of the study that is particularly important to students is the price of beer - the Welsh city of Bangor came out on top with a weekly spend of £12.
But Liverpool is not far behind with an estimated cost of £16 per week - although that is the joint most expensive with Plymouth in the cheapest top 10 cities.
Liverpool ranked top for the cheapest taxi fares at just £10 for a five-mile journey.