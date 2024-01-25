Liverpool chocolatier to open debut store in former Dafna's Cheesecake Factory
Coco Baroque will embrace the 'long history and legacy' of the Smithdown Road venue.
An independent chocolate business is set to open its first physical store in Liverpool at the former Dafna's Cheesecake Factory venue.
Dafna's Cheesecake Factory on Smithdown Road served delicious cheesecakes and baked goods to hungry customers for 45 years, as well as creating celebration cakes for many local residents' birthdays and weddings.
The shop closed in 2022 for a refurbishment, however, it was recently confirmed that it would remain permanently closed. While locals were heartbroken by the news, the venue won't stay empty for long, with one of Dafna's former suppliers set to open up shop.
A regular vendor at local markets, chocolatier and bakery Coco Baroque will now be located at the Smithdown Road store, offering their popular small batch chocolates and brownies.
Announcing the news, Coco Baroque said: "As many of you know, we have been looking for a shop to call home for years now. Covid hit pause on the search for a couple of years and we never managed to find somewhere that was the right fit for us.
"We're thrilled to tell you all that the search is finally over. 240 Smithdown Road is now the home of Coco Baroque and we couldn't be more excited to welcome you all."
After supplying cakes and chocolate to Dafna's for eleven years, the team say they understand the 'long history' and 'legacy' the cheesecake factory is leaving behind.
The statement continues: "When the owner asked if we would be interested in moving in, we were sad to hear that they would be closing but extremely excited to make our own mark on the story of 240 Smithdown Road. We have a lot of big plans for the future and we'll have more information soon about our opening day."