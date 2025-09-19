North Pole Experience

With less than 100 days until Christmas, Liverpool’s North Pole Experience is marking the countdown by offering free festive visits to North West children’s charities.

Held at Otterspool Adventure, the immersive Christmas attraction is dedicating select days in December exclusively to local charities. The initiative aims to offer a magical day out for children and families who may otherwise miss out on seasonal celebrations. Charities already confirmed include Zoe’s Place and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Steven Cosgrove, Director of the North Pole Experience, said: “Christmas is about making memories and sharing joy. By inviting local charities, we can help spread a little bit of festive magic to those who need it most.”

The attraction includes festive crafts, ice skating, gingerbread baking, and a meeting with Santa himself. Known for its immersive storytelling, the North Pole Experience has become a staple of Liverpool’s Christmas calendar.

Charities interested in participating are asked to email [email protected] with details and their registered charity number by Friday 26th September. Places are limited. Public dates for the attraction run from late November through Christmas Eve, with tickets available now online.