A yellow weather warning for strong winds is currently in place across Merseyside.

Liverpool Christmas market is closed to the public today (December 21) and Mersey Ferries have been suspended as Storm Pia causes chaos across Merseyside.

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place across the region and will end at 9.00pm on Thursday (December 21).

Several attractions across Merseyside have made the decision to close due to strong, gusty winds but could reopen on Thursday evening, when the storm is expected to settle.

Attraction closures around Merseyside

Liverpool Christmas market has been forced to close due to strong winds. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) a spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: "Due to the strong winds, the Christmas Market at St George's Hall will be closed today. The team is keeping an eye on the weather and will make a decision this afternoon if the market can reopen safely this evening."

Knowsley Safari is also closed to the public. Sharing the decision on Wednesday (December 20), a spokesperson for Knowsley Safari said: "For the safety and well-being of our guests, staff, and animals, we will be closing the safari tomorrow due to the high winds forecast." They added that day ticket swill remain valid until February 29, 2024, and the Enchanted attraction is expected to be open on Thursday evening. The safari is expected to reopen on Friday.

Chester Zoo has too made the decision to close due to high winds, but the Lanterns and Light event is still expected to take place on Thursday evening.

Public transport

Merseyrail

Merseyrail services continue to be impacted by Storm Pia, with a number of lines currently delayed.

West Kirby services are currently disrupted, starting and terminating at Bidston station, and rail replacement buses are in place between Birkenhead North and West Kirby.

Services on the Ormskirk line may face delays or alterations due to delays caused by disruption on the Northern line.

Services on the Ellesmere Port line are currently running as delayed.

Services on the Chester line are currently running as delayed.

Mersey Ferries

All Mersey Ferries services have been suspended due to 'adverse weather conditions'. A replacement bus service is operating between Seacombe and Hamilton Square.

Liverpool Airport update