Liverpool is becoming known as one of the most festive cities in the UK.

There's a festive takeover at St George's Hall as the venue gets into the Christmas spirit – inside and out!

The season gets underway with the return of the popular Christmas markets, which see dozens of festive cabins on St George's Hall plateau and along William Brown Street.

Clarke Storey of Clarke Events, which is operating this year's Christmas Market in Liverpool, said: "The atmosphere is very, very good everyone's enjoying it. We had an amazing first weekend opening, it was the busiest so far. The event has grown year-on-year this year. It's the biggest Christmas market we've had in Liverpool."

“Liverpool Market is getting recognised as one of the better markets in the country”

Clarke continued, "We've got a lot of existing traders so far here, and we've got a lot of new traders this year, so that's really good. I think Liverpool Market is getting recognised as one of the better markets in the country, so it's good because we're getting a lot more variety of traders with more products. So it works best for both traders and the public."

Christmas gifts, decorations, art, crafts and jewellery

You can expect festive food offerings along with unique Christmas gifts, decorations, art, crafts and jewellery courtesy of a wide range of crafters and makers. There's also a mix of old and new bars serving festive drinks, with local performers providing entertainment throughout the week. The karaoke ski lifts are also available for those who fancy a sing-a-long.

“I love being here, and I like the people”

Pam, who's working at The Barrel Bar at the Christmas Market, said, I love being here, and I like the people. I've met all sorts, and there's people from all over that come here. I love Liverpool."

The big wheel, snow slide, and Santa Land rides all return to add to the family fun.