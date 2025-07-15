A final service has been held at a Liverpool church famous for its founding story.

Around 100 people gathered in thanksgiving for the life, ministry and mission of St Christopher Norris Green, ‘The Children’s’ Church’ at the end of June.

Designed by Bernard A Miller and built in 1930s to serve the communities of the fast-growing estates of Norris Green, it is known for its art deco style and designated as Grade II* listed. Much of the funding raised to build it was done by children from the Liverpool Diocese - this is why it is often known as the "Children's Church" and Bernard Miller, incorporated sculptures of children into the design.

What happened?

St Christopher's has had a declining congregation for many years, and the impact of the pandemic was to see a further decline. Then, on Ash Wednesday 2022, the heating system failed completely and was subsequently condemned. The congregation did not have the resources to renew the heating, but nor did the feel it would be an appropriate use of their resources.

There were also other issues with the building that were beyond the capacity of the congregation to repair. Faced with a cold winter ahead and a small congregation, in the Autumn of 2022, the congregation started to meet with The Good Shepherd congregation in their buildings on Lower House Lane, hoping this would enable them to be stronger together in mission, ministry and worship.

In April 2025 the Church Commissioners confirmed with the Diocese their permission for St Christopher's Church to close. It is now listed for sale.

Children's Church, Norris Green | Google

A church spokesman said: “Many people have commented on how important the service was, helping people in all of their mixed thoughts and emotions, to give thanks for the tremendous ministry and mission that has focussed on these buildings for nearly 100 years and to pray for their future and that of the ongoing work of mission in the new parish of Christ our Hope Liverpool.

“Archdeacon Miranda preached at the service which had been designed by the Local Leadership Team and was led by Helen Edwards, COHL Rector. Many lay people of all ages contributed to the service which included the sharing of personal stories connecting with St Christopher’s, including from Margaret, who had been a child brought to the consecration service. It was very special to welcome back to St Christopher’s people who had not been in the church for many years and to see old friendships rekindled.

“Following the review under Fit for Mission of the right buildings for mission, the recommendations was made in the Deanery for St Christopher’s to close. The journey towards a decision to allow this to happen has taken several years, following the reporting and consultation process led by the Church Commissioners. St Christopher’s is currently being marketed for sale, and our prayer, is that the building may become home to a Christian congregation.”