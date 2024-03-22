Liverpool city centre car park named one of UK’s most expensive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Liverpool city centre car park has been named as one of the most expensive train station parking lots in the UK. The rate at Moorfields station’s car park on Vernon Street is the second most costly in the country outside London. At £24.95 for eight hours, only Oxford train station commands a higher daily fee.

The cost at Moorfields is matched by Glasgow Central Railway Station, but Oxford surpasses the pair to take the number one spot with an incredible fee of £31.50 for eight hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moorfields is one of the busiest stations on the Merseyrail network, welcoming up to 4.8 million passengers annually. The car park, which is operated by NCP and is open 24 hours a day, lies close to the city’s pedestrianised centre and business district, and is attached to the underground station.

Sheffield, Reading and Brighton stations command slightly lower fees than Moorfields despite having a much higher annual footfall, with Brighton ranking sixth on the list at £20.00 while having a yearly footfall of 11.2 million.

A list of the most expensive train station car parks outside London. Image: Moneybarn

In 2022, Moorfields was named the fourth most costly car park in the country, when the daily fee was one pound less at £23.95. An hour’s parking in the Vernon Street car park will cost drivers £3.45, while a three hour stay rises to £10.35, an increase from their 2022 prices of £8.85 for the same duration.

The report, conducted by Moneybarn, also found that London Gatwick had the most expensive train station, costing a whopping £50.00 for just eight hours parking. The cheapest on the list was Chelmsford, costing just £6.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad