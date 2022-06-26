Drivers have to pay a premium price for these car parks due their prime location.

Moorfields NCP car park. Image: Google

A Liverpool city centre car park has been named as one of the most expensive in the UK.

The daily rate at Moorfields station’s underground car park on Vernon Street is the fourth most costly in the country outside London. At £23.95, only Glasgow Central, Reading and Gatwick Airport command a higher daily fee.

Moorfields station is one of the busiest on the Merseyrail network and has connections to all other stations on the network. The car park lies close to the city’s pedestrianised centre and business district, and is attached to one of the city’s main train stations.

Liverpool Moorfields is the busiest underground station and third busiest overground hub in Merseyside, with more than six million passengers a year using the station. The Vernon Street car park is operated by NCP and is open 24 hours a day.

An hour’s parking will set drivers back £2.95, with the fee doubling for two hours. A three hour stay rises to £8.85 while a full eight hour working day will cost upto £23.60.

To leave your car there for upto 24 hours, you’ll need an extra 35p for the pleasure of using one of Moorfields’ 577 spaces. Of those, only four are for disabled drivers.

The nearby Liverpool Capital car park on Fazakerley Street charges slightly less for up to 24 hours, at a rate of £16.95 with 895 spaces on offer. The car park servicing Liverpool’s main train station – Lime Street – and operated by APCOA Parking charges £4.50 for up to two hours and for 24 hours parking, you’ll need £18.70 to use one of its 239 spaces on Lord Nelson Street.

Glasgow Central has been recognised as the most expensive place to leave your car for the day when using the train, charging users £2 more than their Scouse counterparts.