Liverpool City Council is taking developers to court over unpaid debts to improve public amenities like parks and green spaces.

Around £1.5m is owed to the city by builders who signed agreements to pay towards upgrades alongside their proposed projects through Section 106. These are also known as planning obligations, which are made between local authorities and developers as part of the planning process.

They serve to limit the impacts of new development and to make developments acceptable in planning terms. Now, the city council is pursuing three debts totalling almost £1m through the courts. Around £600,000 has been recouped by officials through similar means over the past two years.

A further £465,000 is being assessed across 11 other projects throughout the city which have reached the end of the investigation process. According to a report to go before Liverpool City Council’s section 106 allocation sub-committee on Wednesday, instruction has been given for three cases totalling £947,000 to be pursued through the legal system.

Court dates are anticipated this month and in November. Since May 2023, the council has been able to recover a total of £599,575.91 over seven developments using this action.

In addition, there is a total of £465,218.66 across 11 developments which have reached the end of the Dunnings process and are now to be actively reviewed for legal action. Whenever a legal agreement is signed for a planning project, sums are set trigger points to be paid by.

If a payment is not made in time an additional indexation payment is due. Developments are monitored for key triggers being met and invoices then raised. The collection of section 106 sums owed to the council then follows the corporate approach towards recovery of sums owed, with letters of increasing severity issued to the company/ person responsible for the debt.

If the sum owed has not been paid by a final stage, the planning team re-check national records on Companies House and Land Registry and contact the developer directly to remind them of the sums owed and to advise that legal action will ensue. If the land owner has changed, revised invoices are issued.

A Liverpool Council spokesperson said: “As part of our improvement journey, we now have robust procedures in place for recovering S106 contributions owed to the council for the benefit of residents. We are currently reviewing processes and procedures around the management and delivery of S106 to make sure it is spent as efficiently as possible.

“This year the S106 sub-committee has allocated a total of £4,899,621.79 towards projects to be delivered in 2025/26.”