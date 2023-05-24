The city council dealt with more than 10,000 rodent infestations, such as rats and mice.

Liverpool City Council was called out to deal with more than 10,000 rodent infestations last year making the region one of the worst places for rats and mice in the UK, new figures show.

Freedom of information (FOI) requests reveal the local authority tackled 10,373 rodent infestations in 2022. This is down from 12,032 in 2021, but still one of the highest rates in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 181 councils that responded to research requests by Direct Line Home Insurance, Swansea Council dealt with most rodents last year with 16,800 infestations tackled. It was followed by Southwark Council (16,700), Birmingham City Council (12,700) and then Liverpool:

City & County of Swansea - 16767 infestations Southwark Council - 16,664 Birmingham City Council - 12,736 Liverpool City Council - 10,373 City of Glasgow - 10,323 Sunderland City Council - 5,968 Wigan Metropolitan Borough - 4,715 North Lanarkshire Council - 4,462 London Borough of Lambeth - 3,645 Nottingham City Council - 3,573

Ian Andrew, chief executive at the British Pest Control Association (BPCA), said rodents are a "serious public health pest" with rapid breeding cycles, which means infestations can escalate quickly.

Eliminating rodents: Liverpool City Council offers free pest treatments for rats and mice to occupiers of domestic properties. However, there are charges for other pests and residents in different circumstances .

In September 2022, a £1.5 million network of subterranean super-bins began to be fitted in parts of Liverpool to help combat the city’s refuse and pest problem. The massive receptacles replaced communal bins and targeted 27,000 terraced households in inner-city streets, which do not have the space to use a wheelie bin. The age-old problem of ripped black bin bags in these areas had led to issues with rats, flies and smells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rat tsar: BPCA chief Mr Andrew has called for a New York City-style ‘rat tsar’ in the UK, as pest management is vital for maintaining the safety, health and wellbeing of people. New York mayor Eric Adams announced the new role in April as the city tries to tackle its growing rodent problem.

Liverpool City Council tackled 10,373 rodent infestations in 2022.