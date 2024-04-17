Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four of the five candidates standing to become mayor of the Liverpool City Region will take part in a TV and Radio debate on Wednesday to discuss key topics such as homelessness, transport and accountability of decision-making.

BBC Radio Merseyside will host the debate on April 17, which will be available on the BBC iplayer from noon and screened on BBC One in the North West from 10:45pm.

Around 1.6 million voters from Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral and Halton can go to the polls on 2 May to elect the next metro mayor. The position was created in 2017 to provide a closer link between the region and central government.

The role spans six boroughs and oversees decisions and budgets related to transport, infrastructure investment, culture, and more. Labour's Steve Rotheram is the incumbent mayor and is campaigning for a third term. He has already announced a series of headline-grabbing pledges.

All five candidates will be appearing on BBC Radio Merseyside in the week beginning 22 April.

Who is standing to become mayor?

Steve Rotheram will seek a third term as mayor for the Labour Party .

will seek a third term as mayor for the . Liverpool councillor Tom Crone for the Green Party .

for the . Jade Marsden is standing for the Conservatives .

is standing for the . Liverpool councillor Rob McAllister-Bell is standing for the Liberal Democrats .

is standing for the . Ian Smith from Sefton is standing as an Independent.

In mid-April, a mayoral booklet will be sent out to every registered elector in the Liverpool City Region with the candidates' manifestos for you to read. The term for the Liverpool City Region Mayor is four years. There will be another election in 2028.