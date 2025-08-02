Plans to convert prominent Liverpool building into hotel with roof terrace

A prominent Liverpool building could be transformed into a new hotel with a roof terrace.

Plans to convert parts of a prominent Liverpool building into a hotel have been lodged, reports our sister site Insider Media.

Seth Hotel Ltd is behind plans for the Coopers Building at 10 - 16 Church Street, which include opening a cocktail roof terrace and restaurant. The site houses River Island on the first two floors, while the remaining floors are vacant. Initial work has been started to turn them into apartments.

River Island, Church Street. | Google Street View

Under the newly submitted plans, floors three to six would become hotel rooms. A planning statement noted that the third floor would have three family rooms with 29 standard rooms. Floor four would include three family rooms with 35 standard rooms. The fifth floor would comprise two family rooms and 36 standard rooms - as would floor six.

The building is not a designated heritage asset, but it is opposite the southern boundary of the Castle Street Conservation Area, and a short distance to the Duke Street Conservation Area.

Liverpool City Council will review the application in due course.