Liverpool businesses express concerns over the Bramley-Moore Dock parking scheme, prompting the council to consider pausing parts of it.

Liverpool Council could look to pause elements of a controversial parking scheme around Everton’s new stadium as officers addressed a tense meeting with impacted businesses. Last month, the local authority began an experimental traffic regulation order (ETRO) in the area around Regent Road and the surrounding streets which places regulations on how and where motorists can park.

The zone will encompass the surrounding Ten Streets district, into the city centre and up to Great Homer Street in Everton. It will become fully operational when the 2025/26 football season begins in August.

Representatives from dozens of businesses gathered at Blackstock Market in a meeting with city council officers convened by Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside. Ms Johnson, herself an Evertonian, said the scheme had “massive implications for businesses and organisations” and said she had heard from some who were “anxious” about their ability to hold future events.

A meeting was convened to discuss the controversial scheme at Blackstock Market. | David Humphreys

Paul Blair, from Blackstock Market, who has campaigned intensely on behalf of a number of businesses since the order was implemented, said businesses “have still really not got answers.”

Ms Johnson added: “If the council is about growing the local economy, having these restrictions could lead to losses and could lead to a negative impact on the area.” Responding on behalf of the local authority, Dave Smith, network manager, said: “The scheme was about supporting when there are other events around the stadium, while we’ve tried to make it work, it’s not fully fit for purpose everywhere.

“I understand there are some changes that aren’t coming quick enough for some businesses.” He cited how other football matches, concerts and conferences could be held at the ground in future.

Mr Blair suggested this could come at the “sacrifice” of other venues. Mr Smith added how the council wanted to work with businesses, saying: “We might not get a perfect scheme for everyone but as close as possible.”

He added how discussions had taken place with the council’s legal team to establish whether the scheme could be paused in places while changes were worked through. Earlier this week, the city council announced it would make amendments to the scheme including applications for more than 10 business permits to be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Business permits cost £50 each.

Resident and visitor permits are free. Safety-focussed enforcement of the zone on the second test event, on Sunday, March 23. The council said this will allow more time for businesses and residents to apply for permits and for the council to investigate the level of appropriate enforcement during events.

Everton have built a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

An existing one-hour limited waiting restriction will be extended to two hours, where possible. Permit parking will also be introduced in the Pumpfields area, encompassing Blackstock Street, Paul Street, Pall Mall and Chisenhale Street.

Ian Wiggins, traffic management team leader, said the blanket restrictions have been initially imposed because if schemes differed between areas they may be difficult for people to understand and for the local authority to enforce. Mr Blair said: “It makes it impossible to run a business, council logistical issues are not our problem.”

Henry Cookey, who runs the HC-Fit gym on Birchall Street, said: “I’m already losing money, customers are not wanting to pay, high paying customers don’t want to sign up because the signs are up. I’m sure a lot of people here are in the same boat as me.”

Diane Hesketh, chief executive of Natural Breaks, which helps support people with complex needs, said: “This was completely new to us. It’s created such a big problem and such anxiety for people who we support and their families.”

Ms Hesketh said “significant operational issues” had arisen as a result of being in the parking zone. Also in attendance was Cllr Carl Cashman, the leader of Liverpool Liberal Democrats.

He said: “You can’t be waiting 18 months for things to change, some (businesses) could have gone under and that’s disgraceful. Some of the communities have wanted residents parking for a long time and not received it and some of them haven’t.

“It doesn’t feel like people have been listened to in this whole process.”

Laura Cotter, of the Invisible Wind Factory, said the business’ reputation had taken a hit as a result of the changes, with partner organisations asking why the parking restrictions hadn’t been communicated to them. She added: “It’s had a potentially irreparable effect already.”

One resident added: “How has it come to this? If you just made it on matchdays, I’m alright with that.” Ms Johnson said: “I’m sorry you find yourselves in this situation and I hope we can find a resolution that makes everyone happy.”