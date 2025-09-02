Google

A long-serving community theatre has secured the lease for the building from Liverpool Council in a 30-year deal.

Valley Community Theatre (VCT) has been located at Childwall Valley Road, Netherley under a 25-year term agreed with the local authority. In order to stay in situ and continue to develop the theatre, an agreement has been reached with the city to transfer the lease for the next 30 years to the registered charity which has called the site home.

The venue has been recognised by the city council as “an invaluable contributor to the regeneration of the area”. Documents released by the local authority confirmed a final decision was reached on the scheme on August 28. It has been completed through a community use and asset transfer scheme.

VCT has been at the Childwall Valley Road site since 2000 and submitted an application to Liverpool Council to take on the building for the long-term future to improve the charity’s ability to secure funding to further enhance the provision.

The theatre is described as a detached single storey building; purpose built as a community theatre measuring approximately 640sq.m located on Childwall Valley Road in the Belle Vale ward of the city.

The property comprises a reception area, large hall with fixed seating arrangements along with additional changing rooms, kitchen and storage areas. VCT is a registered charity focusing on improving community cohesion and social inclusion by offering arts-based programmes and events.



The theatre’s income is predominately gained from annual grants from Liverpool Council, The Steve Morgan Foundation, Arts Council England and various other charity organisations. The report released detailing the terms of the agreement said: “VCT is recognised as an invaluable contributor to the regeneration of the area.

“Operating as the sole cultural, arts-based centre in the community, VCT offers free provision for the most vulnerable and a receiving house for an entire eco-system of dependant, local, small businesses and freelance practitioners. As a charity, VCT offers unrivalled free, inclusive provision in the arts aimed at reaching those who would not otherwise be afforded the opportunity.

“VCT is managed by an experienced, skilled and longstanding board of trustees with a clear mission focused on accessible learning, educational programming, cultural exchange, community engagement and revenue generation for which the asset itself plays a vital role in the continued delivery of services and opportunities for expansion.”

The council said securing an asset transfer will enable the organisation to continue to deliver their programme of services as well as secure additional funding to support the delivery of a creative café extension of the premises. Liverpool Council will benefit from rent of £3,300 a year.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed the theatre would benefit from the redistribution of ill-gotten cash from criminal enterprise, arranged through the courts. As part of Operation Payback, funds were granted to help fund its free hands-on sessions in DJing and music production for young people.