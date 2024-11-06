Liverpool’s street cleaning, parks maintenance and waste collection operations could be brought back into the council’s full control after a report revealed cleanliness of the city was the ‘number one priority’ of residents.

These front-line services – such as emptying litter bins – have been delivered by the council-owned company, Liverpool Streetscene Services Ltd (LSSL), since 2016. Now, a report to city leaders is recommending they be brought back in house to provide a year-round programme to clean up our areas.

The move comes as findings from a residents’ survey issued this year said cleanliness across the city was their number one priority – with satisfaction rates dropping from 43% to 39%.

Although the changes will have no direct impact on the collection of household waste, it will be part of a wider drive to improve the city’s low recycling rates – the second lowest in the country – and to strengthen environmental enforcement action.

A document made public ahead of a cabinet meeting next Tuesday (November 12), said the move to consider insourcing had been “heavily influenced” by citizens’ responses to the annual report.

As a result a joint working group has been established between LSSL and city managers to establish a way forward, and found that an insourcing arrangement would also enable stronger enforcement against environmental crime and anti-social behaviour.

In light of the residents’ survey findings, we asked local residents which parts of the city need cleaning up and received a large number of responses. Take a look at the gallery below to see the areas of most concern in terms of street cleanliness.

1 . Lodge Lane, Toxteth L8 Lodge Lane, Toxteth. | Google Street View

2 . Kensington, Liverpool L7 Kensington, Liverpool. | Google Street View

3 . Princes Road, Toxteth L8 Princes Road, Toxteth. | Google Street View

4 . Smithdown Road, Wavertree L15 Smithdown Road, Wavertree. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons