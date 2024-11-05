Liverpool is brimming with stunning architecture. The historic buildings help tell our story and help define the city. Spanning the Georgian, Victorian and modern eras, much of the city’s sense of identity can be seen in the iconic landmarks.
But as the evolution of Liverpool continues apace, with new multi-million pound developments and skyscrapers, are we in danger of losing that identity? We asked you to pick out your favourite buildings in Liverpool to help us cherish those monuments and edifices that enhance our city.
1. Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope Street
Built around 1898 for brewer Robert Cain, ‘The Phil’ was promoted to Grade I-listed in 2020 and is considered the ‘cathedral of pubs’. Famous for its spectacular toilets, the pub interior is covered in elaborate carvings and has a mosaic-clad bar. It’s a must see and a favourite with many locals. | Bob Edwards/Wikicommons
2. Liverpool Cathedral, St James’s Mount
The majestic Anglican cathedral - the largest in Britain and the fifth largest in the world - has Grade I listed status and is a truly iconic building, home to beautiful architecture, stained glass windows, breath-taking views and a family of peregrine falcons. It was designed by architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, who submitted plans in 1903. Construction began in 1904, the cathedral was consecrated in 1924 and was completed in 1978. | Uldis Laganovskis - stock.adobe.com
3. Port of Liverpool Building, Pier Head
Constructed between 1904 and 1907, The Port of Liverpool Building is Grade II* listed. Along with the neighbouring Royal Liver Building and Cunard Building, it is one of Liverpool's Three Graces, which line the city's waterfront. | Kevin Hellon/stock.adobe
4. The Royal Liver Building, Pier Head
The Royal Liver Building is one of the most iconic landmarks in the city. Opened in 1911, it was one of the first buildings in the world to be built using reinforced concrete. It stands at 322 ft tall to the spires, which are topped by Liver Birds Bertie and Bella. Bella looks out towards the river to protect the port while Bertie looks over the city to protect the people of Liverpool. | chemistkane/stock,adobe