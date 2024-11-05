4 . The Royal Liver Building, Pier Head

The Royal Liver Building is one of the most iconic landmarks in the city. Opened in 1911, it was one of the first buildings in the world to be built using reinforced concrete. It stands at 322 ft tall to the spires, which are topped by Liver Birds Bertie and Bella. Bella looks out towards the river to protect the port while Bertie looks over the city to protect the people of Liverpool. | chemistkane/stock,adobe