A Merseyside businessman has sadly passed away, aged 36. Drew Cockton, from Wirral, rose to fame last year after appearing on the TV show Dragon's Den, securing investment for his vegan fragrance and candle business. The LGBTQ+ campaigner died suddenly in his home on Saturday.

Hundreds of Liverpool dock workers began a two week strike on Monday after the latest round of negotiations over a pay dispute broke down. The walkout by nearly 600 members of Unite the Union at the Port of Liverpool, which Peel Ports own, threatens to disrupt the country's supply chain.

