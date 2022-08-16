Hundreds of Liverpool dockers vote to go on strike over ‘inadequate’ pay offer
One of Britain’s largest container ports could come to a ‘grinding to a halt’.
More than 500 dockers at the Port of Liverpool are set to go on strike and could bring one of UK’s largest container ports to ‘grinding to a halt’.
Workers at the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC), which is part of Peel Ports Group, voted in favour of industrial action in a ballot after being offered an ‘inadequate 7% pay offer’.
Most Popular
With the UK inflation rate currently over 9% - and The Bank of England predicting it will reach 13% this year - Unite says the offer to workers at the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC) amounts to ‘a real terms pay cut’.
Unite members voted 99% in favour of the strike, from an 88% turn out.
The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at MDHC have Unite’s complete backing and support in these strikes for a fair pay rise.”
Details of a start date for the industrial action have not yet been released. The dockers are expected to be joined by 60 maintenance engineers when their ballot on strike action closes on August 24.
Peel Ports said it had offered a 7% increase to basic pay on top of a 4.5% pay increase last year, along with improvements to sick pay, night shift allowance and pensions.
Richard Mitchell, port director Liverpool containers at Peel Ports Group, urged Unite to keep negotiating in order to ‘find a resolution to avoid action’.