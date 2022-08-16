One of Britain’s largest container ports could come to a ‘grinding to a halt’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 500 dockers at the Port of Liverpool are set to go on strike and could bring one of UK’s largest container ports to ‘grinding to a halt’.

Workers at the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC), which is part of Peel Ports Group, voted in favour of industrial action in a ballot after being offered an ‘inadequate 7% pay offer’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Port of Liverpool in March, 2022. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

With the UK inflation rate currently over 9% - and The Bank of England predicting it will reach 13% this year - Unite says the offer to workers at the Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC) amounts to ‘a real terms pay cut’.

Unite members voted 99% in favour of the strike, from an 88% turn out.

The union’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at MDHC have Unite’s complete backing and support in these strikes for a fair pay rise.”

Details of a start date for the industrial action have not yet been released. The dockers are expected to be joined by 60 maintenance engineers when their ballot on strike action closes on August 24.

Peel Ports said it had offered a 7% increase to basic pay on top of a 4.5% pay increase last year, along with improvements to sick pay, night shift allowance and pensions.