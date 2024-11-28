Liverpool: Emergency services on scene of Bootle house explosion as three people are taken to hospital

By Jessica Martin
Published 28th Nov 2024, 16:18 BST

Video shows firefighters on the scene of a house ‘explosion’ in Bootle, as three people are taken to hospital.

Footage shows emergency services at the scene of a reported house explosion in Bootle.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service say they were alerted to the incident in Benedict Street at 12.43, and arrived on scene at 12.49 on November 28.

They say crews arrived to find a two-storey property with the ground floor on fire. Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and rescued two people - who were conscious and breathing. Another two people were already out of the property.

Firefighters on the scene of a house explosion in Bootle.Firefighters on the scene of a house explosion in Bootle.
Firefighters on the scene of a house explosion in Bootle. | National World

The fire service says that cars and electrics have been isolated and the fire has been extinguished.

The four people involved were handed over to the ambulance service to be checked over, and three of them have been taken to hospital.

Cadent engineers are carrying out tests on the property and neighbouring properties.

