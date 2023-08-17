Liverpool fan banned and fined for homophobic slur against Chelsea

A Liverpool fan has been issued with a three-year football banning order and multiple fines for shouting a homophobic slur to Chelsea supporters before a match at Anfield earlier this year.

Paul Edwards, 50 years, from Liverpool, appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 15 August where he pleaded guilty to the offence. He was issued with the three-year banning order and fined £300 plus £120 in court costs.

At an earlier hearing the court heard that on 21 January, Edwards was queuing to enter the stadium on Anfield Road for the Premier League match where he shouted a homophobic slur in the direction of Chelsea fans. A police officer heard his derogatory insult and Edwards was identified and later attended a voluntary interview.

Paul Edwards has been handed three-year ban from football. Image: Merseyside Police/Michael Regan/Getty Images

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “This type of behaviour has no place in football. We will take action and identify those who commit hate crime in any form, and this includes unacceptable chanting which causes distress to others.

“Merseyside Police will work to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing a hate crime. I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will put you before the courts to be prosecuted.”

More offensive chanting: Earlier this week, a man was arrested following reports of ‘tragedy chanting’ at Sunday’s Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Some home fans were heard chanting offensive songs during the first half of the match that referred to the Hillsborough disaster. Chants of ‘always the victims’ and ‘murderers’ could be heard coming from the stands.

New prosecution powers: The arrest came after football fans were warned ahead of the new season that they face being banned from football matches if they chant tragedy-related abuse. The Crown Prosecution Service also updated its guidance on football related offences so that tragedy chanting can be prosecuted as a public order offence.