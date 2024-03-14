Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of keen runners will take to the streets of Liverpool this weekend as the popular half marathon returns to the city.

Taking place on St Patrick's Day, the half marathon has become a firm favourite in the lead up to the London Marathon with many people using the race as a test of their progress. Runners can also opt to run 10 miles instead of 13, making the gruelling race a little easier. The event, organised by BTR Liverpool, will start on Liverpool's iconic waterfront and see runners race through beautiful parks and well-known streets.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A record 9,000 people have entered the race this year, and if you haven't managed to sign up yet, it's sadly too late as entries closed more than two weeks ago.

When is the Liverpool Half Marathon 2024?

The Half Marathon and 10 Miler Road Race will be held on St Patrick's Day, Sunday March 17 at 9.00am.

Liverpool Half Marathon 2024 route

The 13.1 mile route begins at the Pier Head on the waterfront and will see runners race through Upper Parliament Street, Princes Road and Ullet Road. They will then continue to Sefton Park, running on both the external roads and internal park pathways.

A section along Croxteth Drive passing the cricket club and allotments sets runners up for a short stint into Sefton Park again passing the elegant Palm House before crossing the old Iron Bridge heading toward the lake at the bottom end of the park.

After passing through the main park pathway, runners will loop back around the outside of the park before heading along Aigburth Drive, Otterspool Park and the waterfront promenade.

​The promenade section takes in the Liverpool Marina along the way with runners following a four mile stretch back to the finish line, ​passing ​the Liverpool Arena at just after 12 miles. In the last mile runners pass the rear of the Albert Dock, behind the Tate Liverpool and cross the dock bridge just by the Liverpool Museum at 13 miles, finishing at the Pier Head.

Road closures in Liverpool on St Patrick's Day

There will be road closures along the half marathon route for the first eight miles of the course - as far as Otterspool Park from the Pier Head start area in the city centre. From the eight mile location at Aigburth Drive, all runners will be off the public highway. The event will operate a road opening system with roads along the course being opened as runners pass through each mile location.

Full list of Liverpool Half Marathon 2024 road closures and restrictions

Northbound carriageway at Liver Street junction - traffic will be held for 20-25 minutes from when the Liverpool Half Marathon 2024 starts at 9am

No access to Water Street

No access to Canada Boulevard - reopening at 1pm

Access to Brunswick Street only available to access Mann Island only via Georges Dockway

Roads along the course will be subject to Traffic Management Plan supported by Merseyside Police, stewarding team to assists movement of traffic in vicinity of route

Access to Royal Albert Dock will be stopped from 8.55 am to 9.30am or when the last runner has passed the location - Gowar Street, Queens Wharf and Salthouse Quay to operate as normal

Restrictions in place on Kings Parade - controlled by stewards

No access to Windermere Terrace from Ullet Road / Aigburth Road over the duration of the race

Not possible to exit Sydenham House on Mossley Hill Drive until runners pass the location at approximately 9.45am

Runners to occupy both sides of Croxteth Drive between the caves exit point and Aigburth Drive between 9.15am and 10.15am

Jericho Lane / Aigburth Road closed between approximately 9am and 12pm

Merseytravel bus diversions due to Liverpool Half Marathon 2024

Service 10A (from 8.30am until 9.30am) - From St Helens will operate as normal route to Liverpool, terminating on Lord Street. (Omits James Street, The Strand and Liverpool ONE Bus Station). • From Liverpool journeys will operate from Lord Street, then via Castle Street, Cook Street, Victoria Street, then as normal route to St Helens. (Omits Liverpool ONE Bus Station, James Street, Lord Street and North John Street).

Service 18 (from 8.30am until 9.30am) - From Croxteth Park will operate as normal route to Liverpool, terminating at Queen Square Bus Station. (Omits Dale Street, North John Street, Lord Street, James Street, The Strand and Liverpool ONE Bus Station).• From Liverpool journeys will operate from Queen Square Bus Station, then as normal route to Croxteth Park. (Omits Liverpool ONE Bus Station, James Street, Lord Street and Victoria Street).

Service 26 (until 10.00am apart from journeys at 8.45am and 9.15am) - From Liverpool One Bus Station will operate as normal route to Tunnel Road, then via Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street, Duke Street to Liverpool One Bus Station. (Omits Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, Princes Road, Upper Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Gt George Street, St James Street, and Park Lane).

Service 26 (journeys 8.45am and 9.15am) - From Liverpool One Bus Station route will operate via Hanover Street, Great Charlotte Street, Lime Street, Renshaw Street, Brownlow Hill, Russell Street, Seymour Street, Norton Street, St Anne Street, then as normal route to Tunnel Road, then via Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street, Duke Street to Liverpool One Bus Station. (Omits Strand Street, James Street, Lord Street, North John Street, Victoria Street, Old Haymarket, Byrom Street, Hunter Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, Princes Road, Upper Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Gt George Street, St James Street, and Park Lane).

Service 27 (until 10.00am apart from journey at 8.30am) - from Liverpool ONE Bus Station will operate via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Princes Road, Princes Avenue then as normal route to Liverpool One Bus Station. (Omits Price Street, Paradise Street, Park Lane, St James Street, Great George Street, St James Place and Upper Warwick Street).

Service 27 (journey 8.30am) - From Liverpool ONE Bus Station will operate via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Princes Road, Princes Avenue then as normal route to St Anne Street, then via Norton Street, Seymour Street, Russell Street, Brownlow Hill, Renshaw Street, Ranelagh Street, Hanover Street to Liverpool One Bus Station. (Omits Price Street, Paradise Street, Park Lane, St James Street, Great George Street, St James Place, Upper Warwick Street, Islington, Hunter Street, Byrom Street, Dale Street, Water Street, The Strand, and Strand Street).

Service 60 (until 11.30am) - From Bootle Bus Station will operate as normal route to Sefton Park, Croxteth Road to terminate. (Omits Sefton Park Road, Ullet Road, Aigburth Road and Aigburth Vale).• From Aigburth Vale journeys will operate from Sefton Park, Croxteth Road, then as normal route to Bootle Bus Station. (Omits Aigburth Vale, Aigburth Road, Ullet Road and Sefton Park Road).

Service 75 (until 10.00am) - From Liverpool ONE Bus Station will operate as normal route to Catherine Street, then via Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, then as normal route to Halewood. (Omits Princes Road, Princes Avenue, and a section of Croxteth Road).• From Halewood will operate as normal route to Sefton Park, Croxteth Road, then via Sefton Park Road, Lodge Lane, Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, then as normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station. (Omits a section of Croxteth Road and Princes Road).

Service 80A (until 1000)• From Liverpool ONE Bus Station will operate as normal route to Catherine Street, then via Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, then as normal route to Liverpool John Lennon Airport. (Omits Princes Road, Princes Avenue, and a section of Croxteth Road).• From Liverpool John Lennon Airport will operate as normal route to Sefton Park, Croxteth Road, then via Sefton Park Road, Lodge Lane, Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, then as normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station. (Omits a section of Croxteth Road and Princes Road).

Service 82/82A/500 (apart from route 500 between 9.00 and 12.00pm) - Journeys will operate as normal but will be subject to delays at St James Place as the runners pass by.

Service 204 (until 10.30am) - From Liverpool ONE Bus Station will operate via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Upper Parliament Street, then as normal route to Belle Vale. (Omits Price Street, Liver Street, Park Lane, Jamaica Street, Parliament Street, St James Place, Park Place, Warwick Street, Mill Street, Beloe Street, Dingle Mount, Dingle Lane, Belvidere Road, and Kingsley Road).• From Belle Vale will operate as normal route to Upper Parliament Street, then continue via Upper Parliament Street, Great George Place, St James Street, Park Lane to Liverpool ONE Bus Station. (Omits Mulgrave Road, Princess Avenue, Belvidere Road, Dingle Lane, Dingle Mount, Beloe Street, Mill Street, Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Parliament Street, and Jamaica Street).