After the success of last weekend’s incredible Santa Dash, many running enthusiasts will be keen to organise their next big race, so here is everything you need to know about Liverpool’s Half Marathon.

Liverpool’s fantastic Half Marathon has become a firm favourite in the lead up to the London Marathon with many people using the race as a test of their progress. Runners can also opt to run 10 Mile Road Race instead, making the gruelling run a little easier.

The event, organised by BTR Liverpool, will start on Liverpool's iconic waterfront once again next March and see thousands of keen runners race through beautiful parks and well-known streets.

Liverpool Half Marathon. | Emma Dukes

When is the Liverpool Half Marathon 2025?

The Liverpool Half Marathon and 10 Miler Road Race will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Liverpool Half Marathon 2025 route

The 13.1 mile route begins at the Pier Head on the waterfront and will see runners race through Upper Parliament Street, Princes Road and Ullet Road. They will then continue to Sefton Park, running on both the external roads and internal park pathways.

A section along Croxteth Drive passing the cricket club and allotments sets runners up for a short stint into Sefton Park again passing the elegant Palm House before crossing the old Iron Bridge heading toward the lake at the bottom end of the park.

After passing through the main park pathway, runners will loop back around the outside of the park before heading along Aigburth Drive, Otterspool Park and the waterfront promenade.

​The promenade section takes in the Liverpool Marina along the way with runners following a four mile stretch back to the finish line, ​passing ​the Liverpool Arena at just after 12 miles. In the last mile runners pass the rear of the Albert Dock, behind the Tate Liverpool and cross the dock bridge just by the Liverpool Museum at 13 miles, finishing at the Pier Head.

There will be road closures along the event route for the first eight miles of the half marathon course as far as Otterspool Park from the Pier Head start area in the city centre.

How to apply for the Liverpool Half Marathon 2025

​Entries opened in March 2024 and anyone over the age of 17 is eligible to apply. Entry for the Half Marathon is priced at £40 and the 10 Miler Road Race is £35. You can apply here. Race packs for this will go out in the post around two weeks before the race date.

